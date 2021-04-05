Memorials set up for the three people killed in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Community members have set up memorials for the victims killed over the weekend during a shooting in Wilmington.

Three memorials are on display where the shooting took place in the 700 block of Kidder Street.

Two young men, Zieyah Wade and Shamir Jones, and one teenage girl were shot and killed when gunfire rang out at a house party early Saturday morning.

Judy McKnight with Moms n Mourning helps mothers cope after their child has child been lost to violence.



“We have got to change as a community,” McKnight said. “We have got to get more involved with our children’s lives. We’ve got to start reporting this crime.”

Wilmington leaders have offered their condolences to the parent and victims and say they are worried about the steady increase of gun violence.

“I just encourage young adults to learn how to handle conflict in another way,” Wilmington Councilman Clifford Barnett said. “I pray for the parents. You’ve got parents who now are struggling because they’re going to bury their babies, which is not what they’re supposed to do.”

The loss is so new that some families have not begun to heal.

“She don’t understand why her 16-year-old was taken from her, before she could even start her life,” McKnight said. “That’s a baby.”

Four other people were injured in the shooting.

As detectives work around the clock to investigate what led to the mass shooting, 911 calls were released which paints a frightening picture the moments after gunfire rang out.

No arrests have been announced by police.

If you know any information, you can call WPD at (910) 343-3609 or reach out anonymously through the Wilmington, NC PD smartphone app or by texting 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.