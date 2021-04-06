Police: Suspect dead, 2 victims in critical condition after shooting in Maryland

(CBS News) — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting near Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.

Police were called for an active shooter situation at 8:20 a.m. in the Riverside Tech Park area, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

When officers arrived on scene they found two adult males injured. The victims were flown by helicopter to Baltimore and are in critical condition, Lando said.

The 38-year-old suspect, who Navy Public Affairs confirmed was a Navy Hospital Corpsman, then traveled to nearby Fort Detrick and was subsequently shot and killed by base personnel, police said.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

Tommy Lamkin, a spokesman for the Naval Medical Research Center at Fort Detrick, confirmed that the shooting involved at least two Navy medical personnel.

“We are aware of an active shooter at Fort Detrick, Maryland that has involved at least two Navy Medical Personnel,” Lamkin said

Navy Public Affairs also issued a statement confirming “there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves.”

The police chief said it is a “very active scene” and did not want to comment on motive.

“The public is no longer at risk, everyone is safe. No officers were injured, and there were no other injuries to bystanders,” Lando said.

Fort Detrick and Frederick police are investigating the incident.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with a K-9 team are being sent to the scene, the agency said.