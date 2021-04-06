Women’s equality exhibit opens at Cape Fear Museum of History and Science

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Women in the U.S. didn’t always enjoy the freedoms many enjoy in the 21st century. In fact, the path to equal treatment as citizens, including voting rights, was long and hard-fought. A new temporary exhibit chronicling the struggles of women for equality in the US is now open at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science.

The exhibit, titled “One Half of the People…Advancing Equality for Women”, runs until May 25 and the museum located at 814 Market Street in Wilmington. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday 9a.m.-5p.m. and Sunday 1-5p.m.

Admission is free to members; individual ticket prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students, $5 for youth and free for children age 5 and under. Pandemic-related protocols are in place, including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizing and mandatory masks.