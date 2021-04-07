Poll: North Carolinians split on summer travel during the pandemic

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — A new High Point University Poll shows that’s North Carolinians are split when thinking about summer travel and the availability of vaccines.

According to the study released on Wednesday, approximately one-third of respondents (33%) said that they are more likely to travel this summer, while slightly less than one-third (28%) said they are less likely to travel. Another 31% said that their summer travel will be the same as last summer.

- Advertisement -

When asked where they would travel if they plan to this summer, 42% of respondents said that they will travel outside of North Carolina but within the United States. About one-third (31%) said that they would travel within the state, and only 8% said that they plan to travel internationally this summer. Only 12% said that they would not travel at all this summer.

When asked if current restrictions on travel affect their likelihood of traveling this summer, majorities (59%) of North Carolinians said that current restrictions might affect their travel a lot or some, while 25% of the same respondents said not much at all.

The HPU Poll asked respondents about purchases this time last year in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite news reports of pandemic purchasing and supply shortages of some items, most North Carolinians said that they didn’t think they bought too much of nonperishable foods (77%), bottled water (75%), paper towels (74%), toilet paper (73%) disinfectant wipes and cleaning products (69%) or hand sanitizer (66%).

A majority (57%) of poll respondents said that their online shopping had increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 40% said that it did not. Majorities (78%) of North Carolinians said that they made an intentional effort to support local, small businesses and restaurants in their community that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while less than one-quarter (23%) said that they did not.

The HPU Poll asked North Carolinians if they have made certain purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over one-quarter (26%) said that they purchased work out equipment, in addition to a bicycle (15%), camping or hiking gear (14%), and water sport equipment (13%).

Lastly, the HPU Poll asked respondents how much they missed social gatherings in the past year that have been canceled or impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost half (46%) of poll respondents said that they missed family gatherings the most. Less than half also said they missed church or other worship services (36%), festivals and fairs (34%), movies (30%), theatre and musical productions (27%) and sports (26%) a lot.

“The most recent HPU Poll indicates that North Carolinians tried to do their part during the pandemic to help the economy,” said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “Majorities of poll respondents said that they intentionally supported local small businesses and restaurants.”

All adults –COVID-19 Vaccine and Travel (March/April 2021)

Thinking about the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of vaccines, would you say you are more or less likely to travel this summer?

More likely – 33%

Less likely – 28%

About the same – 31%

Don’t know/Refused – 9%

(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Mar. 19 – Apr. 1, n = 941 and credibility interval is +/- 3.9%)

All adults – COVID-19 Restrictions and Travel (March/April 2021)

How much do current restrictions on travel affect your likelihood of traveling this summer? Would you say a lot, some, or not much at all?

A lot – 21%

Some – 38%

Not much at all – 35%

Don’t know/Refused – 6%

(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Mar. 19 – Apr. 1, n = 941 and credibility interval is +/- 3.9%)

All adults – Domestic or International Travel (March/April 2021)

If you do plan to travel this summer, would you say it is more likely that you will travel within the state of North Carolina, within the U.S. but outside the state, or internationally? Please let us know if you do not plan to travel at all

Within North Carolina – 31%

Within the US but outside of NC – 42%

Internationally – 8%

Will not travel at all – 12%

Don’t know/Refused – 8%

(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Mar. 19 – Apr. 1, n = 941 and credibility interval is +/- 3.9%)

All adults – COVID-19 and Purchases (March/April 2021)

Thinking about this time last year and your reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, do you think you bought too much of any of these products?

Yes No Don’t know/Refused Hand Sanitizer 31% 66% 3% Disinfectant Wipes and Cleaning Products 28% 69% 3% Toilet Paper 24% 73% 3% Paper Towels 23% 74% 3% Bottled Water 23% 75% 3% Nonperishable Foods 19% 77% 4%

(Options were presented in random order. Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Mar. 19 – Apr. 1, n = 941 and credibility interval is +/- 3.9%)

All adults – COVID-19 and Online Shopping (March/April 2021)

Would you say that your online shopping has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Yes – 57%

No – 40%

Don’t know/Refused – 3%

(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Mar. 19 – Apr. 1, n = 941 and credibility interval is +/- 3.9%)

All adults –COVID-19 Gatherings (March/April 2021)

How much have you missed these social gatherings in the past year that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? For each one, would you say a lot, some, or not much at all?

A lot Some Not much at all Don’t know/Refused) Family Gatherings 46% 31% 20% 3% Church or Other Worship Services 36% 20% 39% 5% Festivals and Fairs 34% 31% 41% 4% Movies 30% 28% 38% 4% Theatre and Musical Productions 27% 23% 45% 5% Sports 26% 25% 48% 4%

(Options were presented in random order. Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Mar. 19 – Apr. 1, n = 941 and credibility interval is +/- 3.9%)

All adults – COVID-19 and Local Support (March/April 2021)

Do you make an intentional effort to support local, small business and restaurants in your community that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Yes – 78%

No – 23%

(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Mar. 19 – Apr. 1, n = 941 and credibility interval is +/- 3.9%)

All adults –COVID-19 and Exercise (March/April 2021)

Have you purchased any of the following list of items during the COVID-19 pandemic?