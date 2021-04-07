Truck rollover causes traffic slowdown on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you were driving to Carolina Beach Road Wednesday afternoon, you probably noticed a slowdown in traffic due to a rollover accident.

It happened in the 6600 block of Carolina Beach Road around 3:30 p.m. in front of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Trooper Hank Middleton with the State Highway Patrol says the driver was in a turning lane and failed to merge before the lane ended. He overcorrected and flipped the truck.

There were no injuries. The driver is being charged with a lane violation.