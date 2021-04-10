Hundreds of people attend the 2021 Azalea Festival coin show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2021 Azalea Festival coin show was held this weekend at the Elks Lodge in Wilmington, rounding out an exciting week of events around the city.

Although there were thousands of dollars worth of rare coins inside, admission was free.

Organizers say the turnout was even better than expected, with many people excited to attend a coin show after last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dealer Calvin Lindsey feels coin collecting is becoming more popular because it appeals to a wide audience.

“Nobody is left out,” Lindsey said. “Male, female, young, old. It doesn’t matter. The coins themselves and the paper money are pieces of history, they’re art work all combined. It’s really attractive.”

In addition to the main show, there was also a kids section where they could learn about coin collecting and the history of coins.