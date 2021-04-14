‘Teacher of the Week’ recognized for her kindness and positivity with first graders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With weeks to go before the end of the school year, teachers at Holly Tree Elementary School are trying to cover as much instruction as possible to ensure students are prepared for their next grade level.

One of those teachers is Cheryl Toney-Jones and recently we received a ‘Teacher of the Week’ nomination commending her kind and positive manner with students.

“I love the kids,” she said. “I love what I do.”

A teacher for nearly 25 years, Toney-Jones says its always exciting to see her students learning new things.

“It’s just their enjoyment of learning,” she said. “I just want them to learn more.”

The nomination we received also says Toney-Jones speaks to her students in a calm and respectful manner.

“I treat the children the way I want people to treat my children,” she said.

A 1997 graduate of UNCW, Toney-Jones says her teaching style is similar to the great teachers she had as a little girl.

“The teachers that I’ve had in my past that were positive,” she said. “They always pushed me to do my best and believed in me, and I just want to emulate them.”

Principal Steve Moore was thrilled we selected Toney-Jones as our ‘Teacher of the Week.’

“I would like to celebrate her as a human being, as a teacher, as a leader and as a passionate servant who sees herself in a very quiet, unassuming role,” he said. “She is incredible — the epitome of a elementary teacher who takes the academic, the socio-emotional and wraps it all together in one package to ensure that every child is successful.”

He says her students’ success is due, in part, to how Toney-Jones connects with their families.

“Mrs. Toney-Jones takes that and she internalizes and it shows,” he said. “It demonstrates through the smiles through the interaction, through the learning not only the relationships that she builds with the kids and with the families but the academic success that her students demonstrate.”

Toney-Jones says she was excited and honored to be selected as ‘Teacher of the Week.’

“It’s heartwarming to know parents feel that way about me,” she said. “I’m just doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability.”

Toney-Jones was less than two weeks away from retirement when we interviewed her in March. She says she has no regrets over over her decision to become a teacher.

“It’s a great job and a great career and I have enjoyed every single minute of it.”

