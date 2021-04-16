North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 5.2% in March

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell for the sixth consecutive month in March.

The state Commerce Department said on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased from 5.7% in February to 5.2%. The national rate was 6% in March.

- Advertisement -

The March rate in North Carolina is the lowest since a 3.9% rate in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic took off. The rate soon went into double digits.

The jobless figures have slowly improved since then, especially as business restrictions have eased. Department data shows the largest month-over-month numeric employment gains were in manufacturing and in leisure and hospitality services.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)