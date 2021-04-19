BCC Men’s Basketball falls short in first round NJCAA Tournament game

HUTCHINSON, KS (WWAY)–The Brunswick Community College men’s basketball team was in the game from start to finish on Monday afternoon, but the Dolphins couldn’t pull it out down the stretch falling to Trinity Valley Community College, 96-91.

The loss ends the Dolphins run in the NJCAA tournament as they wrap up their 2021 season with a (15-4) record.

Christian Koonce led the way for BCC offensively in the first round game. He finished with a team-high 24 points on (6-9) shooting from three. Guard Reese McDonald had a near double-double with 20 points and seven assists.

Trinity Valley CC advances in the NJCAA tournament to take on No.8 seed Cowley on Tuesday night.