Former Chadbourn police chief arrested, charged with drug trafficking

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nearly two weeks after resigning, former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey is now facing dozens of embezzling and drug charges.

According to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Spivey Monday around 5:30 p.m.

Greene said Spivey is charged with 33 counts of embezzling state property (evidence), two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and three counts of trafficking by fraudulent or forging prescriptions.

Greene said Spivey is in the Columbus County jail under a $665,000 bond, but Spivey will be moved to another facility for his protection. Spivey is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Spivey was put on administrative leave on March 5 due to leadership concerns. In a letter sent to Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, District Attorney Jon David said the town’s police department “neglected to send any narcotics for chemical analysis to the state crime lab for a substantial period of time.”

Spivey resigned in early April.