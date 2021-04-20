Board of Education votes to remove coach’s name from volleyball court

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted to remove former coach Ron Strickland’s name from the Hoggard High School volleyball court.

On April 12, Strickland was arrested for sex crimes against teenage victims dating back to the early 1980s.

This came after an announcement earlier this month that he would not be returning after 38 years of coaching at Hoggard.

Vice-chair Nelson Beaulieu commenting on the board’s unanimous decision.

“For now the board’s vote was to completely remove the name, there was no vote to begin the renaming process,” Beaulieu said. “Of course if we hear from the school that that’s something they’d like to consider, I’m sure the board would entertain that.”

Last week, Strickland was released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

