Calabash woman turns tragedy into an outreach, one bag at a time

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Every day, fire fighters risk their lives for people they might not even know. And now, one Calabash woman is giving back the best way she knows how.

“Firemen are running in as everybody’s running out,” said Anna Katherine Faulk, a former volunteer fire fighter.

Anna Katherine met her husband, Greg Faulk years ago while both fighting fires. Though they lost touch for a bit, they rekindled their relationship in the past few years. They eventually got married, and spent evenings making bags for Greg’s coworkers out of old fire gear.

“Fire fighter turnout gear has a ten year life expectancy,” said Faulk, “And once it hits that ten years, it has to be taken out of service.”

According to Anna Katherine Faulk, they used everything from clasps to straps.

“In the back of their coats, there’s a thing called a DRD strap, And its for when if they were to fall or get hurt or pass out or whatever, it’s where another fire fighter can grab that strap and pull them out.”

The tow thought of it as a fun hobby, until January 13, when Greg died from job-related injuries and other health problems.

After that, Anna Katherine said making bags became more or a passion and a form of therapy.

“It’s been very difficult over the past three and a half months,” said Faulk. “It’s been extremely difficult. And so I try to find ways to help me get through those. And I know this will definitely help propel me forward, because I know he’ll be with me every step of the way.”

She’s wants to make the bags to raise money for fallen firefighters foundations across the country. Faulk said her project is called “Rekindled” because it’s giving old fire fighting gear new life, and because going forward, with every bag, Anna Katherine will sew in her husband’s fire number with reflective thread.

“It means so much to me because of Greg. And because of the 40 years of fire fighting that he did. And it’s my way to give back to the fire stations and to the fire departments.”

​She hopes to rekindle his memory with every stitch.