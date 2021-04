CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Lights, camera, action! Night Owl Productions spent Wednesday filming on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk for a Netflix feature film.

This was the first day cameras began rolling on the film “Along for the Ride” is an adaptation of a New York Times bestselling young adult novel by Sarah Dessen, a North Carolina author.

Scenes from the teen romance movie are expected to also be filmed in Wilmington, Kure Beach, and Oak Island through early June.