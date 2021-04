WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many in southeastern North Carolina were treated to an spectacular sight Friday morning as a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft soared above.

The rocket, which took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, had four astronauts on board. They will spend six months in space on the International Space Station.

It was chilly, but clear skies made for ideal viewing conditions.

This launch marked the third-ever crewed flight for Elon Musk’s company and the first to make use of a previously flown rocket booster and spacecraft.