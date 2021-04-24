Blood donation after COVID-19 vaccine: is it allowed?

WASHINGTON — Can you donate blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine? The answer’s not as simple as you might expect.
According to the American Red Cross and Inova Blood Donor Services, you can donate blood, platelets and AB elite plasma after you’ve been vaccinated.
There is no waiting period, as long as you’re symptom-free and feeling good when you show up to donate.
But under guidance issued by the Food and Drug Administration, people vaccinated for COVID-19 currently can’t donate convalescent plasma.
The Red Cross says it is evaluating that restriction.