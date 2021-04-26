Attorney: NC man killed by police had hands on wheel

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A family attorney says a man killed by authorities in North Carolina had his hands on his car steering wheel when he was shot.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with family of Andrew Brown Jr. on Monday.

She says Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out and tried to drive away.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies serving a search warrant last week.

Protesters have demanded the video to be released publicly.