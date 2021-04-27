North Carolina man accused in death of Oklahoma man at bar

WASHINGTON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a suspect in the death of an Oklahoma man at a bar.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responding to the Beavers Dam Bar near Chocowinity at around 2 a.m. on Saturday found 51-year-old Tracy Herman of Soper, Oklahoma, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they learned two bar patrons got into an argument before 30-year-old Mark Clark Campbell III punched Herman in the head, knocking him unconscious, then hit him several more times before he fled.

Campbell, who turned himself in, is charged with an open count of murder and is being held without bond.