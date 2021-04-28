HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Roy Cooper to make COVID-19 announcement

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper will give a COVID-19 update today at 2 p.m. This announcement comes just days before COVID-19 restrictions are set to expire.

North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,765 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

COVID hospitalizations throughout the state have increased by 14 to 1,117.

Throughout the state, 36 more people have died from the virus in North Carolina. That brings the death total to 12,619.

The state is reporting a 6.2% positive test rate.

NCDHHS data shows 48.7% of North Carolina adults have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 39.2% of the adult population in the state is fully vaccinated.