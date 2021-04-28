NHSO: Puppy euthanized after being severely beaten by owner

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly beat his puppy, causing severe injuries.

On April 22, New Hanover County sheriff’s deputies with their animal unit were dispatched to 1500 Cameron Court in reference to a possible domestic call.

Neighbors reported hearing a dog screaming in the house and noises of something hitting the wall.

When law enforcement arrived, a deputy asked the homeowner, Arceoly Mendes, to come inside to ensure no one was hurt including his dog. At first, Mendes declined the deputy entering the home, but his dog, a six-month-old husky named “Harley”, was on a check welfare list with NHSO, and deputies are required to check the dog.

The deputy found Harley in “horrible condition.” The dog reportedly had multiple broken bones including a broken jaw, broken ribs, and was bleeding from the mouth. The deputy took the dog to the vet for treatment, however, it was determined the dog’s injuries were too severe and needed to be euthanized.

Mendes was arrested on Tuesday and given a $3,500 secured bond.