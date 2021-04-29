2 deputies among 5 dead after 13-hour standoff in western NC

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Five people, including two deputies, were killed following a 13-hour standoff in Watauga County, the sheriff confirmed on Thursday morning.

Authorities said two deputies died in the shooting that prompted a daylong standoff Wednesday that dragged into the night with law enforcement officers surrounding a home.

Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said two deputies, as well as the suspect and the suspect’s mother and stepfather, had died. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls. The deputies entered the home and were fired upon, according to the news release.

Hagaman said Sgt. Chris Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was taken after being removed from the house. The second deputy, identified as K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, was shot and remained in the home throughout the ensuing standoff, Hagaman said.

The sheriff confirmed on Thursday that Fox died at the scene.

