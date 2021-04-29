Man accused of seriously beating elderly man with two hammers in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man, leaving him with serious injuries.

The Carolina Beach Police Department says officers responded to the 300 block of Carolina Beach Ave. North around 9 a.m. on April 22.

Joshua Jamal Kharrat, 31, turned himself to authorities on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Police say a 76-year-old man and Kharrat got into an argument that ended with Kharrat hitting the victim with two hammers. As of Thursday, the victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

Kharrat is in jail under a $65,000 secured bond.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Kharrat has a criminal record dating back to 2008. He has been convicted for crimes including robbery, breaking and entering, and assault.