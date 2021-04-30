Jury finds Currie man guilty of 2017 attack

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man has been found guilty for stabbing a man at a Currie restaurant in 2017.

Alberto Perez, 51, was found guilty by a Pender County jury on Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, before the Honorable Judge R. Kent Harrell.

- Advertisement -

Perez was sentenced to at least two years in prison.

According to the district attorney’s office, Alberto Perez and his brother Roberto Perez were in the parking lot of Johnson’s Corner Grill in Currie on July 3, 2017, when words were exchanged with the victim. The victim walked away from the brothers and entered the grill to order lunch. After he ordered lunch both brothers entered the grill, where Roberto Perez attacked the victim; Alberto Perez quickly joined the attack.

During the assault, Alberto Perez pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim five times in the torso area and only stopped when a friend got in the middle of the fight and broke it up.

The victim received a wound to his liver and had an eviscerated small intestine that required hospitalization for five days. He has since recovered and was able to return to work.