Bladen County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Oakdale Homes

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday at around 9:00 p.m. the Bladen County Sheriff’s responded to a deadly shooting in Oakdale Homes.

Authorities say a person was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators conducted a crime scene search and interviewed potential witnesses in the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for the victim and the identity of the victim will be released after the identity has been confirmed and next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office says the homicide appears to be drug related, but the the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.