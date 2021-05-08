Bladen County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Oakdale Homes

Jennifer Patterson was sitting inside her manufactured home Wednesday afternoon when she saw the tornado on her television screen crossing into Tuscaloosa County. Minutes later she would come face-to-face with the tornado, surviving thanks to a tree and a split-second decision.
The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has retired Dorian (2019) and Laura, Eta, and Iota (2020) from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused.
The Hoggard girls soccer team took another step towards accomplishing their goals of becoming state champions on Friday night. Laney, Ashley, and East Bladen all fell in their NCHSAA third round games at home.
The Wilmington Sharks will be back on the field at Buck Hardy this summer and now they're asking for the publics help. The Sharks are looking for volunteers across the Cape Fear to serve as host families.
Close contests were the name of the game on Monday night during the first round of the NCHSAA State soccer tournament. Four local teams picked up wins to advance to the second round on Wednesday night.
Round one of the NCHSAA state softball playoffs wrapped up and five teams from the Cape Fear are left still fighting for a championship. Pender, East Columbus, Topsail, Laney, and Hoggard all picked up round one wins on Monday night.
