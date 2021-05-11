Community taking donations after fire destroys Southport Christian School classrooms

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A local school needs help from the community after a fire destroyed many of its classrooms last week.

A fire broke out in the elementary building at Southport Christian School on Thursday.

After investigating Assistant Fire Chief Chief Todd Coring said the cause of the fire appears to be from an electrical issue in the Ceiling where the fire was reported.

The school has started a GoFundMe page. School supplies donations are being collected at Bianchi’s Brickyard Supply on River Road in Southport.

According to a post on Facebook by Nellie Rose Bianchi, all the supplies and electronics in the classrooms were a complete loss.

“Below please find a list of some things that would help our wonderful teachers be able to teach the kids for the rest of the school year. We will have an outdoor space so any type of outdoor toys will be helpful as well.”

Pens

Pencils

Paper

Colored paper

Crayons

Markers

Folders

Books (elementary age)

Coloring books

Glue sticks

Scissors

Legos

Playdoh

Basket balls

Soccer balls

Bubbles

Chalk

Sand toys- shovels buckets

Bottle water

Trash bags

The post said they have a bin set up at Bianchi’s Brickyard Supply to collect supplies at Bianchi Brickyard Supply 7995 River Road Southport, NC.

Click here to donate to the GoFundme page.