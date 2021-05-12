Cape Fear Academy boys lacrosse advances to state title game with win over SouthLake Christian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear Academy boys lacrosse team jumped out to the early 3-0 lead against SouthLake Christian Academy on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes were able to use that momentum to pick up the 8-6 win and advance to the NCISAA DII State Championship game.
CFA led 7-3 going to the 4th quarter, that’s when the Eagles mounted a comeback. SouthLake was able to get back within two goals, but never closer than that.
The Hurricanes will take on the No.1 seed Forsyth Country Day in the state championship game on Saturday. The Furies are sporting a (12-1) record headed into the title match.