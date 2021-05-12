Historic foundation works to preserve Giblem Lodge in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Historic Wilmington Foundation is working to preserve a very important building downtown.

The foundation announced on Wednesday it would be partnering with Giblem Lodge to preserve the building.

It’s the second oldest black Masonic body in the state and has served the community outside of the Masons in its years standing at the corner of 8th and Princess streets including serving as the meeting place for black, republican officials leading up to the 1898 Massacre.

Worshipful Master Raymond Mott has invested much of his own money into restoring the building and calls everyone working to preserve it his angels.

“You can talk about this building for hours and hours and hours that’s just how much history it has,” Mott said. “Right here on this corner, this cornerstone, this is the heartbeat to Wilmington. This is the core, the center core of Wilmington.”

In addition to partnering with the Giblem Lodge, HWF will be investing more than $70,000 in restoring historic homes that were scheduled to be demolished.