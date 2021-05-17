High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days.

According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.

The flight path shows it beginning in the Kinston area, traveling near Jacksonville, then over Hampstead. As of Monday afternoon, it was off the coast of Carolina Beach.

According to Raven Aerostar’s website, the company creates stratospheric balloons and airships.

“Our lighter-than-air platforms have helped NASA, Google, the U.S. Air Force, and many other customers achieve and exceed dynamic missions, including communications, data relay, surveillance, intelligence, and more,” the site states.

We have reached out to Raven Aerostar for more information.