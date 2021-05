NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As Riverfront Park Amphitheater nears completion, bands and performers are booking dates to take the new stage this summer.

Live Nation has already announced Widespread Panic, Glass Animals, and Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to perform at the venue in downtown Wilmington.

It was recently announced that rock band 311 will perform over Labor Day weekend in the Port City.

Joined by Iration and Iya Terra, 311 is set to play on September 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Get tickets here.