Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (AP) — Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate.

The brunt of nature’s fury was taken once again by Lake Charles, in a coastal zone still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes last fall and a deep freeze in February.

The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post that south Lake Charles got 12 to 15 inches of rain in just 12 hours.

In Baton Rouge, the Advocate reports that the fire department responded to more than 300 calls overnight of people either trapped in cars or in homes that were starting to flood.