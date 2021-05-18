Two arrested in connection to deadly hit and run on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made two arrests in connection to Sunday morning’s hit and run that killed a 17-year-old girl from Brunswick County.

The victim was found around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave. in reference to a teen girl lying in the middle of the road.

Police arrested Joseph Leopold Small, Jr., shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, just hours after they posted pictures of a suspect and the vehicle allegedly involved in the hit and run.

Small, 59, is charged with kidnapping, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the teen girl is not the victim in the armed robbery or the kidnapping charges.

Rebecker Wilson, 69, also was arrested and charged with armed robbery and second degree kidnapping.

Wilson was the passenger in the vehicle on the night of the incident and she is the owner of the vehicle, police say. Wilson and Small live at the same home.

Small is being held under a $500,000 bond and Wilson is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $80,000 secured bond.