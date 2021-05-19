Afternoon chase involving deputies ends with two men arrested in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after they led authorities on a chase in New Hanover County Wednesday afternoon, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. near Echo Farms when the car took off into Breezewood Drive. The car drove up in between two apartments, came to a stop, and both men inside ran off. They were arrested shortly after in Echo Farms.

NHSO says two guns have been recovered — one was found in the car and the other was dropped in Echo Farms. Cases were also found in the back of the car, possibly for holding long guns.

One of the suspects, Adam Michael Clodfelter, was wanted out of Randolph County and had more than 20 outstanding warrants including felonies. Clodfelter was wanted for multiple breaking and enterings.

Deputies have not released the name of the other suspect.

During the pursuit, Codington Elementary School issued a shelter-in-place for students and staff. That has since been lifted.