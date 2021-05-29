N.C. man charged with murder after dismembered body found

GOLDSBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder days after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a residential driveway.

Willie Lee Langston, 29, of La Grange was arrested Friday by Goldsboro Police.

- Advertisement -

Langston is being held without bond at Wayne County Detention Center.

Police said charges against additional suspects are possible.

The body of a woman in her 30s was found dumped in a man’s driveway on Monday. Her identity was not released.

Police believe the slaying occurred elsewhere and the body was later dumped in the driveway.