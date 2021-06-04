‘Start Up’ TV show filming episodes of its ninth season in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A TV show covering stories of small business owners around the country is in the Cape Fear filming episodes for its ninth season.

Shooting for the show happened today at ‘Tru Colors Brewery’ in Wilmington.

Host Gary Bredow says the stories are even more amazing this year, with business owners facing challenges from the pandemic.

Bredow feels Wilmington businesses provide a lot of great stories to tell.

“It started with, let’s go to Wilmington and film a couple of stories,” Bredow said. “Which turned into three, four and eventually five of our thirteen episode season will be in the Wilmington area.”

In addition to Wilmington, the show is also filming episodes in Charleston and Savannah.