CARY, N.C. (WTVD) — A 16-year-old girl from Cary will represent the red, white and blue in Tokyo during the 2021 Olympics.

Claire Curzan is one of the best high school swimmers in the state of North Carolina.

A few months ago she won her third straight state championship while competing for Cardinal Gibbons High School in the 100-meter butterfly.

