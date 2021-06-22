Brunswick County Health Services to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic at WWAY Event Center

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick County Health Services will be hosting several pop-up vaccination clinics this week including one at the WWAY Event Center in Leland. Appointments are not required for these special clinics.

Health Services will have all three vaccine types—Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at each clinic.

Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. Community members are asked to bring their ID and Insurance cards to the clinic, if available.

If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.

Most pop-up clinics are outdoors.

If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 / LELAND AND BELVILLE AREAS

Location: WWAY Event Center (1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, 28451)

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up (indoors)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 / SOUTHPORT AREA

Location: Southport Event Community Center (223 E Bay St, Southport, NC 28461)

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

THURSDAY, JULY 8 / CALABASH AREA

Location: Calabash Town Park ( 868 Persimmon Rd SW, Calabash, NC 28467 )

) Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Here’s how to schedule a vaccine appointment(s) at the County’s clinic:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

Anyone who needs to speak with someone or who does not have access to a computer or Internet can call the Public Health Call Line for assistance with appointments, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding holidays.