UPDATE: Photos of alleged murderer’s truck released by sheriff’s office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murderer, and photos of his truck are now being released after it was spotted in Brunswick County.

William Dean Hewett, 54, is charged with First Degree Murder in the death of his estranged girlfriend Brandy Lynn Price. According to a news release sent Sunday, Price’s body was found by witnesses on College Street on Atkinson.

Hewett was reportedly last seen in Brunswick County in the Shallotte/Ocean Isle Beach area. He was operating a 2003 red Ford Ranger single cab pickup truck. It has a flareside style bed and North Carolina license plate TEP-9431.

Although a previous release described it as having a camper shell installed, surveillance stills captured by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office show an open bed.

PCSO says Hewett has ties to Brunswick and Pender Counties and coastal South Carolina. He should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

If you see him, you are asked to call police.

Sheriff Alan Cutler is asking for anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1212.