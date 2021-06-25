Local organization seeks volunteers, funding for Masonboro Island July 4 cleanup

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The cleanup efforts will resume this year on July 4th, courtesy of volunteers from Masonboro.org. The pandemic curtailed most of the organization’s plans for 2020, but this year will see a return of the red shirts on the holiday dedicated to red, white and blue. - Advertisement -

Masonboro.org representative Tom Hackler spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory, saying the group is also resuming its Island Explorer program for New Hanover County 5th grade students.

According to the organization, “generous donations from Duke Energy have helped close to 10,000 students have been able to participate in the ILX program. Their continued support during the pandemic means the program is fully funded for the next school year. Last month, Masonboro.org entered into an agreement with Captain Tony Newberry from Island Cruises. Captain Tony’s new boat, docked at the Carolina Beach public marina called “Island Explorer” will enable the ILX program to ferry over a 100 students to the island at a time. The Island Explorer is presently offering evening cruises 6 days a week. The program educational provider Carolina Ocean Studies is working with the program partners, North Carolina Coastal Reserve and New Hanover County Schools to bring back a new and improved ILX program this fall.”

For information on how to volunteer, donate or support the group’s fundraising efforts, visit Masonboro.org