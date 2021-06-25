UPDATE: US Marshals shoot wanted Pender Co. murder suspect in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was involved in an officer-involved shooting resulting in a fatality on Columbus Corners Drive in Whiteville on Thursday.

The task force was attempting to apprehend a fugitive with a warrant from Pender County Sheriff’s Office for first degree murder.

District Attorney Jon David confirms the suspect was William Hewett. He was wanted in connection to the murder of Brandy Price in Atkinson on Saturday.

The suspect produced a firearm, and the task force fired, striking the suspect.

No law enforcement officer injuries occurred. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigative agency on this incident. The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after SBI completes its investigation.

William Dean Hewett, 54, was charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Brandy Lynn Price. According to a news release sent Sunday, Price’s body was found by witnesses on College Street on Atkinson.

David’s office will determine whether the use of force by officers was justified.

“We’re going to look at the entirety of what transpired, we’re going to review the interviews, videotapes hopefully, the crime scene that’s already being processed,” David said. “We’re only going to make a determination after a complete and thorough review of all the facts and circumstances in this case.”