Restored Rosenwald School in Pender County now offering tours

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Rosenwald Schools played an important role in educating African American students in rural places across the South and this month you have a unique opportunity to learn more about one that has been restored in Pender County.

In the month of July, alumni and volunteers at the historic Canetuck Rosenwald School will open every Thursday morning, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for personalized tours.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Canetuck School is restored to give visitors the experience of education in an African American school.

Masks are required inside the building. A $5 donation for ages 12 and up. Children under the age of 11 are admitted free of charge.