NC group fights against CDC ban on importing dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — A new order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some animal rescue groups angry, desperate, and trying to get exemptions before it takes effect on July 14.

The order is intended to help keep rabies cases out of the U.S. by banning anyone from bringing in dogs from 113 countries classified as high-risk.

A North Carolina nonprofit that rescues dogs from the China meat trade says the CDC’s order will guarantee the deaths of millions of dogs.

China Rescue Dogs, based in Southern Pines, has brought more than 600 dogs from China to the U.S. in the past two years. Director Jill Stewart started the nonprofit after seeing firsthand what happens in China’s dog meat industry.

