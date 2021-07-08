Vacationers brave the beaches during tropical storm

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Throughout the day, harsh winds and periods of heavy rain didn’t stop some people from getting out and about.

In New Hanover County, an adventurous few braved the weather to take family photos, go for walks, and enjoy some time outside.

The Swanson family said they drove down from Minnesota, and aren’t letting the weather dampen their spirits. They said they were excited to get the “local” experience.

“Never been through a hurricane, so it’s the first time for us, so,” they said. “Doesn’t seem too bad. We can handle it. (It’s) Part of it! We get to see everything, good and bad.”

Though many vacationers took to the beach, the water remained mostly swimmer and surfer-less.