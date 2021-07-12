Death investigation underway in Carolina Beach after man found unconscious in water

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead after an incident in the water in Carolina Beach on Monday.

According to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue, someone near beach access 19 waved down lifeguards around 9:45 a.m. before the started their shift, saying they thought a man and boy were in trouble in the water.

Lifeguards retrieved the boy, and found the man facedown and unconscious.

They performed CPR for 15 to 20 minutes but were unsuccessful.

One beachgoer visiting from Davie County described the aftermath of the scene.

“As we came out here we noticed that there was a bunch of rescue trucks, police, EMT, about actually right here where we’re standing,” Scott Nicholson said. “We didn’t go check it out because we didn’t want to get in anybody’s way.”

Ocean Rescue is not yet sure if the man drowned or was experiencing a medical emergency.

Officials are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name and other details.

Mayor LeAnn Pierce says a news release with more information will be sent out on Tuesday.