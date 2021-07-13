Bladen Co. deputies searching for man who reportedly fired shots at passing cars

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies in Bladen County are searching for a man who was reportedly firing shots at passing cars on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the agency says a man was hanging out of the passenger side of a black sedan, possibly a Honda, firing shots at cars passing by in East Arcadia on Highway 87 heading towards Wilmington on Monday around 10:15 am.

No injuries were reported.

The spokesman says similar incidents have been reported in Columbus County, but not the same vehicle.

A detective has been assigned to the case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or dial 911.