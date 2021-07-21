City of Wilmington holding career fair today

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington will hold its largest ever career fair July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legion Stadium, 2149 Carolina Beach Road.

Individuals are able to apply on-site, fill out interest cards, and speak with hiring managers and current employees.

- Advertisement -

Open positions include construction, parks and landscape, buildings and facilities, law enforcement, and fire services career fields. Equipment will be on display for attendees to get a better idea about the type of work that they will be doing for the community.

The city offers competitive pay and an excellent benefits package.

This is a great opportunity for people who want meaningful and challenging work, who want to make a difference and building and improving the community, and who are interested in growing and learning new skills.

Individuals who attend the career fair will be given priority consideration for openings.