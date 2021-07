MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach officials say beach-goers left behind a mountain of trash after the Fourth of July holiday — 52 tons, to be exact.

The debris included garbage and metal recycling, Parks Superintendent J.C. Blackhurst told the city’s Beach Advisory Committee on Wednesday. There was also a “significant amount of glass bottles,” which he said pose a danger to both beach-goers and those who work in the area.

