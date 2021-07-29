WPD: One killed in shooting, one taken to NHRMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department held a press conference at 8 p.m. in regards to tonight’s shooting.

Wilmington Police Capt. Thomas Tilmon said police responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of South 13th Street at 5:27 p.m.

Two females were shot. One was pronounced dead, the other was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Wilmington Police are not releasing the victims’ names until the families have been notified.

WPD said it bolstered patrols in areas prone to violence before the incident tonight, and officers were nearby when the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.