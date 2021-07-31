NHC Educational Justice Calls for all students, teachers, and staff members to wear masks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Members of NHC Educational Justice will be holding a news conference Aug. 2 outside the New Hanover County Board of Education Center to call for all students, teachers, and staff members to wear masks in school.

The conference will be located at New Hanover County Board of Education Center at 1805 S. 13th Street at 5:30p.m.

The conference falls one day before the New Hanover County Board of Education meets on Aug. 3.

“Masking Protocols for the 2021-2021 School Year” is on the agenda under New Business.

It is expected that the Board will vote on the protocol because the schools are scheduled to reopen this month. The New Hanover County Schools have been following the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12).

The Toolkit was updated on July 29, 2021 and states that all schools should, “Require all children and staff in schools K-12th grade to wear face coverings consistently when indoors.”

“We want our children to be in school. We want them to learn. We want them to be safe. Masks allow for all of that,” says Sandy Eyles who is a parent and founding member of NHC Educational Justice.