New Hanover County releases update about ‘Project Grace’ discovery phase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has released an update on its discovery phase for a proposed downtown Wilmington development called Project Grace.

The project would combine the existing main library located at 201 Chestnut Street and and the Cape Fear Museum at 814 Market Street.

In March 2021, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners adopted a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zimmer Development to outline the scope and design of the Project Grace.

A statement released Wednesday stated, “The primary goal of the project is to have a purpose-built, modern facility in downtown Wilmington that brings the Public Library and Cape Fear Museum together and meets the specific and unique needs of both, creating new synergy in services and enhancing the visitor’s experience.”

The current space where the museum is housed on Market Street would transition into a research and collections facility. This would double the overall space for the museum.

The design team for Project Grace is LS3P Architecture.

The county says a team from LS3P Architecture met with staff at the library and the museum to gain a better understanding of their goals and ideas for the new facility. A summary of their findings is below:

There will be a shared entrance and lobby with an auditorium, and staff supports for both the library and museum.

The Public Library will have dedicated spaces for adults, children, teens, local history, and multi-purpose uses.

Cape Fear Museum will have dedicated spaces for science and history exhibits, changing and traveling exhibits, a planetarium and engaging immersive experiences, and education rooms for hands-on learning activities.

Outdoor space will be integral in the design, including an urban plaza with dedicated drop-off school staging, a safe outdoor reading terrace dedicated to children, and an outdoor rooftop area that will feature exhibits and interactive learning opportunities.

The new facility will be built on the northside of the block which will allow library services to continue while the new structure is built. This location will also allow school buses to park and stage along Second and Grace streets. The design team said the grade change on this side is also better suited for a loading dock for the building and natural lighting will be easier to control for exhibit items that sensitive to natural light.

The design team also considered incorporating the Borst Building into the design but determined it “to be cost prohibitive and not a functional design for the needs of the library and museum.”

The design team determined it is not feasible to keep the Borst Building while also creating a purpose-built library and museum.

According to the county, staff at the museum and library say they would like the new facility to have spaces that are “welcoming, forward-thinking, adaptable, and visitor-centered to create meaningful moments of discovery for the community.”

The next phase of the project is – schematic design and design development — and that will include renderings of the new building. The next phase is expected to be completed in early 2022.

A list of frequently asked questions and more information is available at NHCgov.com/Project-Grace.