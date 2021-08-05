NC college students must get COVID shot or be tested weekly

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The University of North Carolina System has announced it will require all students attending any of the state’s 16 public colleges and universities to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing.

The standard will also soon apply to faculty and staff.

Young adults are less likely than older North Carolinians to have gotten the vaccine thus far. But more residents appear to be coming for the shot as the delta variant surges across the state.

More people came in for an initial dose last week than on any given week over the past two months.

