Southport road construction still ongoing, 8 months after the project began

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Road construction continues on North Howe Street to replace a century-old sewer line, 8 months after the project began.

Mayor Joe Pat Hatem says they have experienced a few setbacks with the construction, but the project has been a success to this point.

The sewer line has been replace up through City Hall, with just a few blocks remaining.

Despite the delays, Hatem says he is very appreciative of everyone’s patience.

“I know it’s difficult,” Hatem said. “I know it’s been tough going through the traffic. But it is really for the common good. The city is going to be better off with this project being completed.”

Hatem says the new completion date for the project is set for mid-September.